Buzzy Australian hardcore band Speed have announced a North American tour with support from metallic Thai troupe Whispers. This spring, the stint on the road will bring them to Canada's West Coast for concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina and Winnipeg.

The tour kicks off on May 11 in Columbus, OH, before swiftly making its way to Canadian soil. Speed and Whispers will perform at the Pearl in Vancouver (May 12), Edmonton's Starlite Room (May 13), Calgary's Dickens (May 14), the Exchange in Regina (May 15) and Winnipeg's Park Theatre (May 16) before heading back to the US. There, the bands will complete the remainder of the dates, wrapping things up on June 1 in Detroit, MI.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Speed 2025 Tour Dates:

05/11 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

05/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/13 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

05/14 Calgary, AB - Dickens

05/15 Regina, SK - The Exchange

05/16 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

05/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

05/18 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

05/20 Kansas City, MO - The Ship

05/21 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

05/22 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR +

05/23 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

05/24 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 +

05/25 Richmond, VA - The Warehouse

05/27 Washington, DC - Black Cat

05/28 Rutherford, NJ - The Blackbox

05/29 New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

05/30 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

06/01 Detroit, MI - Tied Down Fest

* no Whispers

^ with Gorilla Biscuits

+ with Haywire