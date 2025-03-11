Buzzy Australian hardcore band Speed have announced a North American tour with support from metallic Thai troupe Whispers. This spring, the stint on the road will bring them to Canada's West Coast for concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina and Winnipeg.
The tour kicks off on May 11 in Columbus, OH, before swiftly making its way to Canadian soil. Speed and Whispers will perform at the Pearl in Vancouver (May 12), Edmonton's Starlite Room (May 13), Calgary's Dickens (May 14), the Exchange in Regina (May 15) and Winnipeg's Park Theatre (May 16) before heading back to the US. There, the bands will complete the remainder of the dates, wrapping things up on June 1 in Detroit, MI.
Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Speed 2025 Tour Dates:
05/11 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *
05/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/13 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
05/14 Calgary, AB - Dickens
05/15 Regina, SK - The Exchange
05/16 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
05/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
05/18 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *
05/20 Kansas City, MO - The Ship
05/21 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
05/22 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR +
05/23 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^
05/24 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 +
05/25 Richmond, VA - The Warehouse
05/27 Washington, DC - Black Cat
05/28 Rutherford, NJ - The Blackbox
05/29 New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground
05/30 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
06/01 Detroit, MI - Tied Down Fest
* no Whispers
^ with Gorilla Biscuits
+ with Haywire