Speed Plot North American Tour Behind 'ONLY ONE MODE'

Australian hardcore crew Speed have announced a North American tour behind their forthcoming debut album.

In September, the five-piece will play 13 dates on the continent behind full-length ONLY ONE MODE, which arrives early next month.

The headlining trek follows their support of Knocked Loose on the road through North America earlier this year.

Select tour dates will feature support from Angel Du$t, Xibalba, King Nine, Human Garbage, Big Boy, Buggin, Hold My Own, Day by Day and more.

A lone Canadian date appears on the itinerary, with a stop at Montreal's Les Foufounes Electriques capping the trek.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. ET.

You can find Speed's complete list of tour dates and corresponding openers below.

ONLY ONE MODE arrives July 12 via Flatspot Records.



Speed 2024 Tour Dates:

09/10 Seattle, WA - Neumos

09/11 Denver, CO - HQ

09/12 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman

09/13 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

09/16 Louisville, KY - Portal|

09/17 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

09/19 Austin, TX - Mohawk

09/20 Dallas, TX - Trees

09/21 Mesa, AZ - Within These Walls

09/23 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

09/24 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

09/26 Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

09/27 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques