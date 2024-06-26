Speed Plot North American Tour Behind 'ONLY ONE MODE'

Australian hardcore crew Speed have announced a North American tour behind their forthcoming debut album.
In September, the five-piece will play 13 dates on the continent behind full-length ONLY ONE MODE, which arrives early next month.
The headlining trek follows their support of Knocked Loose on the road through North America earlier this year.
Select tour dates will feature support from Angel Du$t, Xibalba, King Nine, Human Garbage, Big Boy, Buggin, Hold My Own, Day by Day and more.
A lone Canadian date appears on the itinerary, with a stop at Montreal's Les Foufounes Electriques capping the trek.
Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. ET.
You can find Speed's complete list of tour dates and corresponding openers below.
ONLY ONE MODE arrives July 12 via Flatspot Records.
Speed 2024 Tour Dates:
09/10 Seattle, WA - Neumos
09/11 Denver, CO - HQ
09/12 Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
09/13 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC
09/16 Louisville, KY - Portal|
09/17 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
09/19 Austin, TX - Mohawk
09/20 Dallas, TX - Trees
09/21 Mesa, AZ - Within These Walls
09/23 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
09/24 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
09/26 Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs
09/27 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques