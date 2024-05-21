Soul Asylum Map Out 2024 North American Tour with the Juliana Hatfield Three

In 2022, Exclaim! named Alex G's God Save the Animals single "Runner" as the best song of the year. It was only later that I realized it's basically the same as Soul Asylum's 1992 track, "Runaway Train," which explained why I liked it so much.

In addition to their supporting role on Stone Temple Pilots and Live's co-headliner (which includes a Toronto gig at Budweiser Stage in September), you'll have the chance to hear "Runaway Train" live as Soul Asylum embark on their North American Slowly but Shirley tour with the Juliana Hatfield Three, who are celebrating the "30th-ish anniversary" of 1993's Become What You Are. They've planned a trio of Canadian stops in Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.

The Slowly but Surely tour gets underway on September 30 in Boulder, CO. Soul Asylum make their first venture into Canada on October 5 to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre. From there, they'll return to the US for the majority of the remaining dates — save for closing the run with a pair of Canadian concerts on November 2 at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and November 4 at Ottawa's Bronson Centre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday (May 23) at 10 a.m. local, with presales ongoing in select cities. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Soul Asylum 2024 Tour Dates:

09/30 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex

10/03 Spokane, WA - Spokane Live

10/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/06 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/10 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10/11 Los Angeles, CA - Regent

10/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/13 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/15 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

10/16 Odessa, TX - Ector Theatre

10/17 Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/18 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/20 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/21 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/22 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

10/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/25 Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts

10/26 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

10/28 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/29 New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/31 Portland, ME - State Theatre

11/01 Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

11/02 Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre