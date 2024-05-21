Soul Asylum Map Out 2024 North American Tour with the Juliana Hatfield Three

In 2022, Exclaim! named Alex G's God Save the Animals single "Runner" as the best song of the year. It was only later that I realized it's basically the same as Soul Asylum's 1992 track, "Runaway Train," which explained why I liked it so much.
In addition to their supporting role on Stone Temple Pilots and Live's co-headliner (which includes a Toronto gig at Budweiser Stage in September), you'll have the chance to hear "Runaway Train" live as Soul Asylum embark on their North American Slowly but Shirley tour with the Juliana Hatfield Three, who are celebrating the "30th-ish anniversary" of 1993's Become What You Are. They've planned a trio of Canadian stops in Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.
The Slowly but Surely tour gets underway on September 30 in Boulder, CO. Soul Asylum make their first venture into Canada on October 5 to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre. From there, they'll return to the US for the majority of the remaining dates — save for closing the run with a pair of Canadian concerts on November 2 at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre and November 4 at Ottawa's Bronson Centre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday (May 23) at 10 a.m. local, with presales ongoing in select cities. Check out the full schedule of dates below.
Soul Asylum 2024 Tour Dates:
09/30 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex
10/03 Spokane, WA - Spokane Live
10/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/06 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10/10 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
10/11 Los Angeles, CA - Regent
10/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/13 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/15 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
10/16 Odessa, TX - Ector Theatre
10/17 Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/18 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
10/20 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/21 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/22 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre
10/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/25 Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts
10/26 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
10/28 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/29 New York, NY - Webster Hall
10/31 Portland, ME - State Theatre
11/01 Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
11/02 Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre