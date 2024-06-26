Smashing Pumpkins Treat '(Rotten Apples)' Greatest Hits Comp to Vinyl Debut

Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their celebrated greatest hits compilation to vinyl for the first time. (Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits will make its debut on the format on August 9 via Universal.

Spanning the first decade and change of the Grammy-winning outfit's discography, (Rotten Apples) features beloved tunes like "Today," "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Cherub Rock," "1979" and more.

The collection also features "Drown" from the soundtrack of Cameron Crowe's Singles, "Eye" from the soundtrack of David Lynch's Lost Highway, the band's cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and "Untitled" — the last song recorded by founding Pumpkins Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin until their 2018 reunion.

Released in 2001, (Rotten Apples) had its initial CD edition packaged with Judas O, a bonus disc of B-sides and rarities.

While that disc will not accompany the vinyl reissue, the new 2LP release will be available on 180 g black vinyl and limited edition colour variants pressed on standard weight or 180 g wax. One of those variants — a 180 g pearl platinum-coloured pressing — is now available for pre-order.

As previously reported, the Smashing Pumpkins (and new guitarist Kiki Wong) are touring North America with Green Day this summer ahead of headlining dates in the summer and fall, including a performance at Montreal's Osheaga 2024.

The band most recently released rock opera ATUM over 2022 and 2023.



(Rotten Apples) The Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits:

1. Siva

2. Rhinoceros

3. Drown

4. Cherub Rock

5. Today

6. Disarm

7. Landslide

8. Bullet with Butterfly Wings

9. 1979

10. Zero

11. Tonight, Tonight

12. Eye

13. Ava Adore

14. Perfect

15. The Everlasting Gaze

16. Stand Inside Your Love

17. Real Love

18. Untitled