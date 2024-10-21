The wave of pop-punk nostalgia has come for Simple Plan, who have teamed up with Prime Video for a documentary that will premiere in 2025.

Singer Pierre Bouvier announced the doc live from stage this weekend at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. It is being produced by Sphere Media, and will feature new interviews with the band members, plus Mark Hoppus from blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Dexter Holland and Noodles from the Offspring, and NOFX's Fat Mike.

"This movie is the centrepiece of the band's 25th anniversary celebrations and probably one of the most ambitious and special project we've ever been a part of. Reaching this milestone felt like the perfect moment to look back, reflect and give our fans an inside look into our lives, both on tour and at home," said Simple Plan in a group statement.

They continued, "We gave director Didier Charette unprecedented access to the band, and our archives, and trusted him to tell our story. He travelled with us on tour for an entire year and, in the process, really captured the essence of who we are as a band and as people. We're so proud of this movie and can't wait for our fans to watch it and get to know us like never before!"

A release date and title have yet to be announced.