Show Me the Body Map Out Fall North American Tour

Fresh off of guest-curating this year's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival in Calgary last week, New York hardcore trio Show Me the Body have announced a run of North American tour dates scheduled for this fall. The stint on the road — which features support from High Vis, BIB, Special Interest and Bearcat for the majority of the shows — includes a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Corpus Grows Tour kicks off on September 24 in Boston, MA. Show Me the Body make their first venture into Canada the following night for a September 25 performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, then weaving their way back into the US from there before returning to play the Pearl in Vancouver on October 9.

The rest of the concerts will take place stateside, with things set to wrap up with a hometown gig on November 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales getting underway tomorrow (June 26). See the full itinerary below.

Show Me the Body 2024 Tour Dates:

09/24 Boston, MA - Royale *$+!

09/25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *$+!

09/26 Cleveland, OH - The Roxy *$+!

09/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *$+!

09/28 Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *$+!

09/29 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *$+!

09/30 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *$+!

10/02 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall *$+!

10/03 St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *$+!

10/05 Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

10/06 Denver, CO - Summit *$+!

10/08 Seattle, WA - The Showbox *$+!

10/09 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *$+!

10/10 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *$+!

10/11 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall *$+!

10/12 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

10/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco *$+~

10/16 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim *$+~

10/18 San Diego, CA - SOMA *$+~

10/19 Phoenix, AZ - VIVA PHX

10/20 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *$#~

10/23 Austin, TX - Emo's *$#~

10/24 Dallas, TX - Studio - The Factory *$#~

10/25 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Downstairs *$#~

10/26 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's *$#~

10/27 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven *$#~

10/29 Charlotte, NC - The Underground *$#~

10/30 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club *$#~

10/31 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *$#~

11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl *$#~

11/02 New York, NY - Knockdown Center *$#~

* with High Vis

$ with BIB

+ with Special Interest

# with ZelooperZ

! with Bearcat

~ with HiTech