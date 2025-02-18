London post-punks High Vis are taking their 2024 album Guided Tour on, fittingly, a tour of North America in 2025.

After trekking around their home country for the rest of this month, the band will pick up again in April with a Seattle show on the 15th. The next day (April 16) will see the band play their lone Canadian show at the Pearl in Vancouver. From there, they'll head south of the border, wrapping things up stateside on May 15 in Los Angeles before heading back across the pond for more UK and European dates.

Militarie Gun will join High Vis on the entire run of NA dates, while Narrow Head, Age of Apocalypse, Cold Gawd and Pissed Jeans will tap in on select dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the schedule below, and Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concerts here.

High Vis 2025 Tour Dates:

02/18 Liverpool, UK - Arts Club #

02/19 Birmingham, UK - XOYO #

02/20 Bristol, UK - SWX #

02/21 London, UK - Electric Brixton #

04/15 Seattle, WA - Neumo's ∞

04/16 Vancouver, BC - Pearl ∞

04/17 Portland, OR - Rev Hall ∞

04/18 Boise, ID - Shrine Ballroom ∞

04/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge ∞

04/20 Denver, CO - Marquis ∞

04/22 Kansas City, MO - Bottleneck ∞

04/23 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway ∞

04/24 Nashville, TN - Basement East ∞

04/25 Louisville, KY - LDB Fest (no Militarie Gun)

04/26 Detroit, MI - Lincoln Factory ∞

04/27 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge ∞

04/29 Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts ∞

04/30 Boston, MA - Middle East ∞

05/01 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *∞

05/02 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *∞

05/03 Durham, NC - Motorco ∞

05/04 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ∞

05/06 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves Outdoors ^

05/07 Austin, TX - Mohawk Lounge ^

05/09 Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad ^

05/10 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge ^

05/12 San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage ^

05/14 San Francisco, CA - Chapel ^

05/15 Los Angeles, CA - Regent ^

06/07 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/12 Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

06/13 Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/27 Muenster, Germany - Vainstream Festival

06/28 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air

06/29 London, UK - Crystal Palace (with Deftones, Weezer)

07/04 Belfort, France - Les Eurockeenees

07/30 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle (with Fontaines D.C.)

08/23 Reading, UK - Reading Festival

08/24 Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

11/08–13 Miami, FL - SS Neverender Cruise

# with support from Narrow Head

∞ with Age of Apocalypse

^ with Cold Gawd

* with Pissed Jeans