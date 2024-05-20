Shellac and Big Black's Catalogues Are Now on Spotify

As the music world mourns the death of Steve Albini, his music has now become easier to listen to, as the catalogues of Shellac and Big Black have arrived on streaming services.

Shellac released their album To All Trains on Friday (May 17). The album was immediately available to stream on Spotify.

The band's back catalogue has also arrived on the service, as has that of Albini's previous band, '80s punk heroes Big Black. (They were already on Apple Music.)

It's not totally clear to what degree Albini was involved in the decision to stream the bands' entire catalogues on Spotify — but To All Trains was certainly always intended to be on streaming services. The band confirmed as much in an interview with The Wire on April 15.

