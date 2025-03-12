wabi — the Toronto minimal techno collective founded in 1999 — is celebrating its belated 25th anniversary on March 21 at Geary Avenue's Standard Time with some help from former wabi event headliners and pioneering electronic musicians Sando Perri and Adam Marshall.

The pair will deliver an immersive "aural.visual.spatial" live collaboration alongside wabi resident DJs nitsuji, otaku, ozawa and taskone, with the accompaniment of live visuals by zerotime, interlaced and kuro.

Tiered tickets are currently on sale via Resident Advisor for $28.25, with second, third and final tiers releasing ahead of the event. Get yours here. See the event announcement below.

A free gallery exhibition of wabi photography, flyers and poster design will follow on March 22, also at Standard Time. Further details on that event will be revealed soon.

In 2023, wabi launched its own label with the release of Marshall's Sordino EP, which includes the cut "Late Minor Movements" from his first-ever live performance.