Mas Aya Announces New Album 'Coming and Going,' Shares Lido Pimienta Collaboration

Acclaimed Nicaraguan-Canadian composer Mas Aya has announced a new album, previewed today by lead single "Tú y Yo" featuring Lido Pimienta.

While extremely prolific and renowned for his work with the likes of U.S. Girls, Sook-Yin Lee, Tanya Tagaq and beyond, Coming and Going is the follow-up to the polymath born Brandon Miguel Valdivia's breakthrough album as Mas Aya, 2021's Màscaras. The new LP — described in press notes as Valdivia's "most intimate and personal effort to date — arrives on July 12 through Telephone Explosion Records.

Mastered by Sandro Perri, Coming and Going is the product of many shifts in the musician's life, including fatherhood, moving from Toronto to London, ON, and the strangeness of home life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lead single "Tú y You" captures that warm domestic glow, as Pimienta sings pensive improvised lyrics evoking the record's transitory themes.

Listen to the track below, where you can also find the full album tracklist.



Coming and Going:

1. Dora

2. Windless, Waveless

3. Be (feat. Martina Valdivia)

4. Tú y Yo (feat. Lido Pimienta)

5. What Shattering!

6. Ocarina

7. No Trace

8. Abre Camino

Pre-order Coming and Going.