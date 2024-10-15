Yet another musician has condemned Donald Trump for using their music at a presidential campaign rally, as Rufus Wainwright has slammed the politician for playing his cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Yesterday (October 14), Trump held a town hall in Oaks, PA — a strange event in which Trump reportedly stopped answering questions, and instead danced on stage for more than half an hour while music played. Among the songs was Wainwright's version of "Hallelujah."

UPDATE (10/15, 12:49 p.m. ET): Cohen's publisher, Sony Music, sent Trump a cease-and-desist order following the event, Rolling Stone reports.

His estate's lawyer quipped, "Had the RNC requested another song, 'You Want It Darker,' for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song."

In a statement, Wainwright said, "The song 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I've been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen's masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he's caused. I'm not holding my breath."

Many musicians have slammed Trump for using their music in his presidential campaign. This includes Jack White, ABBA, Foo Fighters, Beyoncé, Céline Dion and the estate of Isaac Hayes.