Rico Nasty has detailed her third studio full-length. The artist will share new album Lethal on May 16 via Fueled by Ramen.

Following 2022's Las Ruinas, the 15-track Lethal is said to find Rico's musical duality "at its sexiest, coolest and most confident," per a release. A tracklist for the LP, executive produced by Imad Royal, has yet to be revealed.

"This album is about being confident and saying fuck everybody else," she says. "It's about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That's what this project is. It's an ode to yourself."

Lethal is previewed today by "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)," which can be heard alongside a music video below.

In a release, Rico says it's the first song written for the new album. "We all knew this song was special from the moment we turned it in. And what's a better way to start the new era than by poppin out like a titty????"