Earlier this year, Tool's Maynard James Keenan celebrated his 60th birthday with a successor to his 50th birthday show — held in Los Angeles in 2014, a recording of which was treated to a live album with an unbelievably ugly cover — in the form of a tour called Sessanta, which saw his two side-projects Puscifer and A Perfect Circle hit the road across the US with Primus and release a three-way split EP.

They say you only turn 60 once, but for Keenan, the celebration is continuing into 2025: the three bands will be back on tour with Sessanta V2.0 next spring, including a single Canadian stop in Toronto, which is at least an improvement from last time.

"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I've ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle," Keenan said in a statement. "No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn't get to. Strap in."

The dates kick off on April 24 in Palm Springs, CA, with the lone visit to Canada coming in the latter half of the schedule for a performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on May 22. As of right now, the Sessanta V2.0 tour is slated to wrap up on June 7 in Auburn, WA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 20), following various presales getting underway Wednesday (September 18) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.



Sessanta V2.0 2025 Tour Dates:

04/24 Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

04/25 Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

04/27 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

04/29 San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

05/01 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

05/02 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

05/04 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

05/06 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

05/08 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/10 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/14 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

05/15 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

05/17 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

05/18 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

05/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

05/22 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

05/24 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

05/25 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

05/28 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

05/29 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/31 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/01 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

06/03 Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

06/06 Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/07 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre