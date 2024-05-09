PJ Harvey Says Working with Steve Albini "Changed the Course of My Life"

PJ Harvey is among the latest of the plethora of musicians to pay tribute to Steve Albini, with whom she made her seminal 1993 sophomore record, Rid of Me.

"Meeting Steve Albini and working with him changed the course of my life," the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. "He taught me so much about music, and life. Steve was a great friend — wise, kind and generous. I am so grateful."

Harvey added, "My thoughts are with him and his family and friends as we suffer his loss."

The news broke yesterday (May 8) that Albini died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday (May 7) at age 61.