A GoFundMe has been launched to cover the cost of cancer treatment for American polymath and Gorillaz collaborator Peven Everett.

The fundraiser, launched by Everett and friend Geroge Shaban on July 29, aims to raise $100,000 for the producer and multi-instrumentalist.

"The cost of treatments are mounting," the page reads. "Let's give Peven some well-deserved, life-saving flowers. He's in the process of treating, healing and creating. Any donation is appreciated."

While Everett himself has yet to share the page publicly online, the campaign has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip, Halogenix, drummer Nate Smith, and fellow Gorillaz collaborator and Pharcyde co-founder Bootie Brown.

As a solo artist, Everett made his debut with 2001's Studio Confessions, and has since released over 50 albums independently. He has also performed with Betty Carter, Branford Marsalis's Buckshot LeFonque and Wynton Marsalis. His song "Gabriel," a late-'90s collaboration with Chicago house artist Roy Davis Jr., proved formative to the popularization of UK garage.

More recently, Everett lent vocals and production to a pair of Gorillaz tracks in "Stroblite" and "Halfway to the Halfway House," both of which appeared on the group's 2017 album Humanz. Footage of his studio session appeared in the group's 2019 documentary Reject False Icons, which you can revisit below.

Everett would also join the Damon Albarn-led project to perform live behind Humanz and follow-up The Now Now.