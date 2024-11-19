When Peach Pit announced their 2025 Canadian tour behind Magpie at the beginning of the month, Vancouver and Toronto were suspiciously omitted from the list of cities they were set to perform in. Time, as it does, has now revealed all: they're also embarking on a North American co-headlining run with Briston Maroney next spring, which will include Canadian concerts in the two aforementioned major cities.

"We couldn't be more excited for this upcoming 2025 NA tour with our good friend Briston Maroney," the Victoria quartet's Neil Smith said in a statement. "It's our biggest tour ever and we're playing some really crazy venues, places like Red Rocks in Colorado that I honestly never really thought were in the cards for us. It freaks me out that we somehow managed to go from rehearsing in Chris's bedroom ten years ago to venues like the Greek in L.A. and Pier 17 in New York. 2014 Peach Pit would be tripping out right now. 😵‍💫"

The Long Hair, Long Life co-headliner kicks off on May 20 in Philadelphia, PA. While the majority of the dates will be on Knoxville, TN-born Maroney's turf, the acts will dip into Canada on May 6 to play Burnaby's Deer Lake Park.

After weaving their way back through the US, Peach Pit and Maroney will host the tour's finale at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (November 21) at noon local, following presales that get underway tomorrow (November 20) at 10 a.m. See the full itinerary below.

Peach Pit and Briston Maroney 2025 Tour Dates:

05/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

05/22 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/25 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

05/26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/28 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

05/29 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05/30 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/01 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/03 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

06/05 Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

06/06 Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park

06/07 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

06/10 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/11 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06/13 San Diego, CA - Petco Park

06/14 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

06/16 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

06/17 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

06/18 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

06/20 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/21 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/22 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

06/24 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/25 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum

06/26 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage