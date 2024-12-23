The weird limbo between Christmas holidays and New Year's is always a blur, whether you're recovering from holiday festivities or simply trying to get your life together before the new year. Paul McCartney is apparently no different, and has already shared his New Year's resolution.

In a Q&A with fans on his official website, McCartney was asked about his resolutions for 2025. The former Beatle replied, "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the [Got Back tour]. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how's about that? 'My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album!'"

McCartney also shared that that he is taking some "well deserved rest" after wrapping up the Got Back tour. "It's Christmas, so it's family time for me," the singer wrote. "We've got the decorations up already actually. And I'm one of those guys that loves to overdo decorations, so I need a minute to sit back, relax and enjoy them. So, that's what I've got to look forward to... And a very happy Christmas to you!"

McCartney's last solo album McCartney III was released in December 2020, a follow-up to the appropriately named McCartney from 1970 and McCartney II from 1980. McCartney has not released new solo music since 2020, but shared McCartney III: Imagined in 2021, which featured contributions from Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and more.