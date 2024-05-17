Paul McCartney Is Now a Billionaire

Paul McCartney can't buy me love — but he can buy literally anything else, since the Beatles legend is now officially a billionaire.

This increase in his bank account has been bolstered by recent developments, including a re-release of the Beatles' film Let It Be on Disney+ and Beyoncé's cover of "Blackbird," as well as international touring.

Appearing on the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's wealthiest people, McCartney becomes Britain's first billionaire musician. This is a billion pounds, mind you — which, as of press time, is worth $1,725,224.92 CAD. In other words, he was already a billionaire in Canadian or American dollars.

Last year, McCartney wealth was valued at 950 million pounds.