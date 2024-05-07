OFF! Announce Final Shows

Punk supergroup OFF! are calling it quits, having just announced their farewell shows.

The group led by Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides) will play three final shows on July 17 in Chicago, July 19 in New York and July 26 in Los Angeles. Founding drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Earthless) will be behind the kit for these gigs.

A press release notes that the band will be going on an "indefinite hiatus" after these gigs. While the word "hiatus" suggests it might not be permanent, the post also uses more definitive phrases like "final farewell shows" and "breaking up a boy band."

Each stop of the farewell run will feature a screening of their new film Free LSD, starring Jack Black alongside some punk stars like David Yow (The Jesus Lizard) and the late D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys). It was directed by Coats and is an accompaniment to the 2022 album of the same name.

OFF! have been together for 14 years, making their live debut at SXSW 2010 and releasing their First Four EPs collection later that year. They have since released three more full-lengths.

OFF! 2024 Tour Dates:

07/17 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

07/20 New York, NY - (Le) Poisson Rouge ^

07/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ~

* with Shellac

^ with Fucked Up

~ with Surfbort

Free LSD Film Screenings:

07/18 Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre

07/19 New York, NY - Village East by Angelika

08/02 Los Angeles, CA - Nuart Theatre