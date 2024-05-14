Neko Case Books Fall 2024 Tour

Neko Case is hitting the road this fall. Throughout September and October, the country noir singer will tour throughout the East Coast and Midwest, jumping up to Canada for a few stops.

The tour will disembark in St. Louis on September 18, before hitting up Ottawa's Bronson Centre on the 26th and Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on the 27th. Case will then venture on in the States until wrapping up in Columbus, OH, on October 19.

Signing up on Case's website grants first access to presale tickets, which go on sale Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday (May 17), also at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the entire run of dates below.

Neko Case 2024 Tour Dates:

09/18 St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon

09/20 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

09/21 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

09/22 Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR

09/25 Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

09/26 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

09/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

09/29 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

10/02 Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/02 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music

10/04 Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

10/05 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

10/06 Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

10/09 N. Bethesda, MD - Music Centre Strathmore

10/10 State College, PA - The State Theatre

10/12 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

10/13 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

10/15 Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Center

10/17 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/18 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre