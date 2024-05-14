Neko Case Books Fall 2024 Tour

Neko Case is hitting the road this fall. Throughout September and October, the country noir singer will tour throughout the East Coast and Midwest, jumping up to Canada for a few stops.
The tour will disembark in St. Louis on September 18, before hitting up Ottawa's Bronson Centre on the 26th and Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on the 27th. Case will then venture on in the States until wrapping up in Columbus, OH, on October 19.
Signing up on Case's website grants first access to presale tickets, which go on sale Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday (May 17), also at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the entire run of dates below.
Neko Case 2024 Tour Dates:
09/18 St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon
09/20 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
09/21 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage
09/22 Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR
09/25 Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
09/26 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
09/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
09/29 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
10/02 Portland, ME - State Theatre
10/02 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
10/04 Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca
10/05 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre
10/06 Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
10/09 N. Bethesda, MD - Music Centre Strathmore
10/10 State College, PA - The State Theatre
10/12 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
10/13 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
10/15 Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Center
10/17 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/18 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre