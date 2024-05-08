MUTEK
Montreal's MUTEK Announces Complete 2024 Festival Lineup
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
MUTEK Festival organizers have announced the complete crew of artists gearing up to take over Montreal for the fest's 25th anniversary...
Montreal's MUTEK Taps Colin Stetson, Marie Davidson, Ciel for 25th Anniversary Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2024
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, MUTEK — Montreal's premiere festival dedicated to electronic music and digital creativity — has...
Ida Toninato, Martin Messier, susy.technology Set for MUTEK's INSCAPE: NEW HOMEOSTASIS
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2023
MUTEK Montreal has joined forces with Seoul-based media art platform INSCAPE to present the multidisciplinary showcase series INSCAPE: NEW...
MUTEK Unveils Full 2023 Lineup with Rich Aucoin, Sheenah Ko, Obuxum
PUBLISHED May 11, 2023
After sharing its first-wave artist announcement back in March, Montreal's MUTEK has unveiled its full lineup of performers heading to the...
Tim Hecker, Honeydrip Lead Montreal's MUTEK 2023 First-Wave Lineup Announcement
PUBLISHED Mar 21, 2023
Montreal's MUTEK has announced the first wave of artists performing at its 24th edition of the festival, set to take place from August 22 t...
Montreal's MUTEK Festival Unveils Full Program for 2022 Edition
PUBLISHED May 17, 2022
Montréal's MUTEK has shared the full list of programming for its 2022 edition, featuring over 80 performances over six days and six nights....
Loraine James, Koreless, Aquarian Lead First Wave of Montreal's MUTEK 2022 Lineup
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2022
MUTEK has unveiled the first wave of artists lined up to take part in the festival's 23rd edition in Montreal this August 23 to 28. After...
Dandy Jack and the Sniffing Orchestra
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 25
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2019
Riding magic hour into the sunset, Mutek Chile ambassador Martin Schopf's latest model of the Dandy Jack brand — Dandy Jack and the Sniffin...