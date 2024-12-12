Returning to Gull Lake Park in Gravenhurst, ON, for its fourth year, Muskoka's Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival organizers have announced the lineup for the 2025 edition, taking place July 18 and 19.

The slate of all-Canadian performers on deck to perform at the fest's main stage includes Sloan, Moist, the Strumbellas, Matthew Good (and his band), Choclair, the Pursuit of Happiness, Ché Aimee Dorval, Loviet, Buck Twenty, Natasha Fisher, Alex Kaye Black, and more to be announced. Pete & Anna are also on board to capture young hearts, performing in the Kids Zone.

The family-friendly affair is also set to include a crafts village, art installations, activities at the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre, an exclusive 19-plus VIP area featuring multiple viewing docks, local food trucks and more.

Tickets for Tall Pines 2025 are on sale now, with two-day general admission and VIP passes available — as well as a new Youth Pass for ages 13 to 18 (children under 12 attend for free with a ticketholding adult) in both single-day and weekend options.

Ticket and accommodation packages are also available for those attending from out of town, while full-time Parry Sound-Muskoka residents can exclusively purchase discounted tickets through select local retailers like the Record Shoppe in Huntsville, the Artful Barkeep in Bracebridge and Curries Music & Antiques in Gravenhurst. Visit the festival website for more details.

