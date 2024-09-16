Continuing on his most recent tirade against his former guitarist — a Johnny mard, if you will — Morrissey is now claiming he no longer has the right to use the name of the band that made him famous.

Like most of his complaints, Morrissey's latest statement has been posted to his website, where he writes that Johnny Marr applied and was approved to own "100% trademark rights and intellectual property ownership of the Smiths name." The claim also states that Moz was not given the opportunity to object, as the move was done without his consultation.

According to the post, this means that Marr can tour as the Smiths with whomever he pleases to enlist as a vocalist. It also allegedly bars Morrissey from using the name "whilst also denying [him] considerable financial livelihood." Weird way to admit people only care about you because of your band from 40 years ago, but okay.

As is tradition, an attack against Marr from Morrissey is never a one-off. Just last week, the disgraced singer claimed the legendary guitarist blocked an offer from Warner to release a Smiths greatest hits album, as well as a 40th-anniversary reissue of their self-titled album. He also whined unrelatedly about Bonfire of Teenagers being held hostage.