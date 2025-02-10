Ahead of announcing the lineup for their 25th edition, organizers of Montreal's Suoni per il Popolo festival have shared plans for additional events to mark the occasion.

Organizers have detailed a four-fold plan to "go beyond the venues with some exciting events" to celebrate community, which they cite as the driving force behind reaching their 25-year milestone.

On June 14, Suoni per il Popolo will host a free outdoor concert at Théâtre de Verdure in Park La Fontaine, featuring performances by Black Ox Orkestar, FYEAR and Sam Shalabi Septet. Presented in partnership with Constellation Records, No Hay Banda and the City of Montreal, organizers also promise special guests and a children's workshop.

The fest will then take it to the streets with the three-day Sound Circuit event, featuring sound installations and events in the city's outdoor spaces, alleyways, and abandoned lots from June 20 to 22. Participating sound artists include Jen Reimer & Max Stein, Ben Grossman, Katelyn Clark, Kathy Kennedy, Slowpitch Sound, Gambletron & Johnny Forever, Pohanna Pyne-Feinberg, Owen Chapman, Sick of Fun, Ziya Tabassian and more to be announced.

When it comes to venue shows, workshops, discussions and films, Suoni per il Popolo will host three events per evening at venues Casa del Popolo, La Sala Rossa and La Sotterenea. While artist names have yet to be revealed, organizers tease programming including "everything from groundbreaking hip-hop, to free jazz, to spoken word, to feminist and queer punk, to a live improvised piece to a silent film, to poetry, to a Kiki Ball, to some down and dirty garage rawk" and more.

On June 30th, the festival will present an evening of ambient organ sounds in collaboration with Les Vespérales, with artists to be announced.

Suoni per il Popolo will offer a first look at their 2025 lineup at their Winter Blues party. Taking place at the Popolo Press office on February 21, the evening features a live performance from Bloodshot Bill, DJ sets by the festival crew, and an unveiling of 2025 festival merchandise.