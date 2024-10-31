Montreal is expanding a program to support soundproofing of live music venues amid noise complaints threatening performance spaces in the city.

Today, officials announced that $2.5 million in funding will be provided for the soundproofing program, allowing venues to access up to $350,000 for related renovations.

The benefit, previously limited to venues with less than 400 patrons, now includes venues with capacities of up to 3,000.

The change to Montreal's nightlife policy arrives after historic concert venue La Tulipe was forced to temporarily close, following a Quebec Court of Appeal ruling which ordered the venue to stop amplified sound audible to tenants of a neighbouring building.