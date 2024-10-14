Three years after Peter Jackson's Get Back trilogy was released on Disney+, another Beatles documentary is coming to the streaming platform.

Produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi, Beatles '64 will premiere exclusively on November 29. Featuring rare and never-before-seen footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles and restored in 4K, the film captures the Beatles' first trip to America, when their touchdown at New York City's Kennedy Airport on February 7, 1964, began an unprecedented wave of Beatlemania overseas.

Beatles '64 includes footage of the Fab Four's first US concert in Washington, D.C., as well as their iconic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show (remixed by Giles Martin, son of "Fifth Beatle," late producer George Martin) and new interviews with surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who also serve as co-producers on the project alongside John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, and George Harrison's daughter, Olivia Harrison.

To coincide with the film's streaming debut on Disney+, a new vinyl box set — The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono — will be released on November 22 via Apple Corps Ltd. / Capitol Records / UMe. Now available for pre-order, the collection compiles seven Beatles albums released between January 1964 and March 1965 that have been out of print on vinyl since 1995: Meet The Beatles!; The Beatles' Second Album; A Hard Day's Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack); Something New; The Beatles' Story (2LP); Beatles '65; and The Early Beatles. (Six of these titles will also be available individually.)