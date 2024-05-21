Luna Li Books Fall North American Tour

After announcing sophomore record When a Thought Grows Wings last week, Luna Li is back with more news: she's heading out on a North American tour this fall, which will include a trio of Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Kicking off September 10 in San Diego, CA, the artist born Hannah Bussiere Kim will hit the mostly American road, only coming to Canada toward the end of the month for shows in Montreal (September 26) and Toronto (September 28) with support from Mother Tongues.

The multi-instrumentalist and producer will return to Canadian territory early in October for a gig at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on October 7. Then going back to the US, she'll close out the run on October 15 in her newly adopted home of Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets are on sale today starting at 1 p.m. local time with the password "CONFUSION." See the full itinerary below.

Luna Li 2024 Tour Dates:

09/10 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

09/11 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

09/13 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

09/14 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

09/15 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

09/17 Atlanta, GA - Altar at The Masquerade

09/19 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

09/20 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

09/21 Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

09/23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09/24 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

09/26 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB *

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *

09/30 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

10/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/06 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/07 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

10/08 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/10 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

10/11 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10/12 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10/15 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

* with Mother Tongues