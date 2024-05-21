Luna Li Books Fall North American Tour

After announcing sophomore record When a Thought Grows Wings last week, Luna Li is back with more news: she's heading out on a North American tour this fall, which will include a trio of Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Kicking off September 10 in San Diego, CA, the artist born Hannah Bussiere Kim will hit the mostly American road, only coming to Canada toward the end of the month for shows in Montreal (September 26) and Toronto (September 28) with support from Mother Tongues.
The multi-instrumentalist and producer will return to Canadian territory early in October for a gig at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on October 7. Then going back to the US, she'll close out the run on October 15 in her newly adopted home of Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets are on sale today starting at 1 p.m. local time with the password "CONFUSION." See the full itinerary below.
Luna Li 2024 Tour Dates:
09/10 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues
09/11 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
09/13 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
09/14 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
09/15 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
09/17 Atlanta, GA - Altar at The Masquerade
09/19 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
09/20 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
09/21 Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939
09/23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
09/24 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
09/26 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB *
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *
09/30 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
10/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/06 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/07 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
10/08 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
10/10 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint
10/11 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
10/12 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
10/15 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
* with Mother Tongues