Seattle post-rockers Kinski dropped their 10th album Stumbledown Terrace last week, and now they're hitting the road in support of the record.

The band are due to spend the better part of this month traversing the West Coast, starting with a hometown show tomorrow (March 15), followed by a gig at Vancouver's Green Auto on Sunday (March 16).

From there, it's a meandering shot south, with several dates mapped out along the US coast, culminating in a show at Los Angeles's Lodge Room on the 22nd. All dates will see support from ONEIDA, with select dates featuring Terry Gross.

Tickets are on sale now. See the schedule below.

Kinski 2025 Tour Dates:

03/15 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's (early show)

03/16 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto

03/17 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

03/18 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

03/19 Arcata, CA - The Miniplex

03/20 San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt with Terry Gross

03/21 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar with Terry Gross

03/22 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room with Terry Gross