Earlier this summer, Killer Mike announced plans for a new project that would serve as an epilogue to his Grammy-winning album MICHAEL. Now he has confirmed these plans, announcing that the 10-song compendium Michael & the Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs for Sinners and Saints.

A press release stops short of calling this an "album," instead referring to it as a "10-song project" that's an "epilogue" for MICHAEL. Despite this, it's not simply a collection of leftovers, but rather a newly recorded set of songs that follow in the footsteps of MICHAEL and complete the statement made by that album.

Killer Mike said in an announcements, "For me this is a testimonial. When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints."

Guests on Songs for Sinners and Saints include Offset, Blxst, Key Glock, Project Pat and more. See the tracklist below.

Michael & the Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs for Sinners and Saints:

1. BUSSIN BRICKS INTRO

2. NOBODY KNOWS (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden, Adonica Nunn)

3. HUMBLE ME

4. HIGHER LEVEL (feat. Jori, Adonica Nunn)

5. EXIT 9 Scenic Route (feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles, Troy Durden)

6. LORD PREPARE ME (feat. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn)

7. SLUMMER 4 JUNKIES (feat. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden)

8. HAD TO GO GET IT (feat. Troy Durden)

9. '97 3-6 FREESTYLE

10. STILL TALK'N THAT SHIT (feat. Key Glock & Project Pat)