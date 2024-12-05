It's been a big year for Kesha. After finally being released from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, she spent this year launching Kesha Records with the absolute banger "JOYRIDE" and the less impressive "DELUSIONAL." If her latest release has you disappointed, don't fret, as she might be reworking some of her classics soon.

While speaking with Playboy, the singer was asked how she felt about "re-releasing old songs or sharing unreleased tracks."

"I am going to release my own versions of my previous sounds as soon as I'm legally able to because there are a few tweaks I would love to make to some of the lyrics given the landscape of today," she said, likely referencing her taking the Diddy reference out of live performances of "TiK ToK" as of late.

She then clarified that these Kesha's Versions are a few years away, so her fans will have to "stay posted."

Kesha was in a years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. The two settled the decade-long defamation lawsuit in June of 2023, only a month after the singer released the last record tying her to Kemosabe, Gag Order.