Kendrick Lamar has shared a new song via Instagram, his first new material since his chart-topping Drake diss "Not Like Us."

The five-minute song was shared without a title or caption, and you can hear it below. On it, Lamar gives nods to friends and collaborators like Terrace Martin and Lecrae, and says in both verses and the chorus, "I think it's time to watch the party die."

The audio was shared on Lamar's profile accompanied by an image of well-worn black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The untitled song arrives days after it was announced that Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, taking place in New Orleans in February 2025.