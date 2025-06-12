If you're among the lucky Torontonians heading to the Rogers Centre for the first of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's two Grand National Tour performances tonight, there may be a question lingering in the back of your mind: where might Drake be tonight?

UPDATE (6/13, 1:11 p.m. ET): Apparently Kai Cenat and Drake had to postpone their livestream for "a few days," as they need more time to go over the fan-submitted "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" video treatments. So Drake's actual whereabouts during the show last night (June 12), much like for tonight's second show, are unknown.

One place the rapper wasn't, however, was at the Drake fan meet-up outside of the Rogers Centre. Only five people allegedly showed up, with the OVO Takeover host having reportedly spent $11,000 CAD on merch for attendees.

The group were apparently subjected to false reports that they "were planning to 'start trouble' or cause chaos," according to an Instagram Story post. "Because of those, the police were already on high alert and were quick to shut down anything that even looked like a crowd forming — including us," @the6takeover wrote.

Well, as it turns out, SZA was right — nobody needs to worry about him gatecrashing the show. Internet personality Kai Cenat revealed on his Instagram Story [via HipHopDX] that, starting at 8 p.m. ET, Drizzy will be joining him to give away hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of their "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" music video challenge.

Drake and Cenat are offering 20 winners $15,000 each to help bring their video ideas for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track to life. According to the YouTuber, he and the rapper will be going through some of the standout submissions live tonight and announcing the winners. The music video will ultimately consist of various fan-submitted clips edited together.

Tonight will mark Lamar's first time performing in Drake's hometown since their rap beef became inescapable last year. At least in spirit, the feud remains ongoing, as Drake carries forth his defamation lawsuit against his own label, Universal Music Group, over "Not Like Us" — Lamar's immensely popular, Grammy-winning diss track.