Kate Nash Maps Out Fall North American Tour

Kate Nash is gearing up to release 9 Sad Symphonies — her first album in five years — next month. The British singer-songwriter has now announced a slew of North American tour dates to support the record this fall, including a few Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The stint on the road kicks off on October 10 in Philadelphia, PA, with Nash making her first venture into Canada to play Montreal's Foufounes Électriques on October 17. She'll perform at Toronto's Longboat Hall the following night (October 18), returning for her final Canadian gig at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on October 28. Nash will wrap the run on November 3 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17), following various presales that are on now. Check out the schedule in full below, where you'll also find latest album preview "My Bile."



Kate Nash 2024 Tour Dates:

10/10 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

10/11 Washington D.C. - Howard Theatre

10/12 New York, NY - Racket

10/15 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

10/17 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électriques

10/18 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

10/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

10/20 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

10/22 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

10/24 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

10/26 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

10/27 Seattle, WA - Crocodile

10/28 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

10/29 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/01 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

11/02 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/03 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel