Kate Nash Maps Out Fall North American Tour

Kate Nash is gearing up to release 9 Sad Symphonies — her first album in five years — next month. The British singer-songwriter has now announced a slew of North American tour dates to support the record this fall, including a few Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
The stint on the road kicks off on October 10 in Philadelphia, PA, with Nash making her first venture into Canada to play Montreal's Foufounes Électriques on October 17. She'll perform at Toronto's Longboat Hall the following night (October 18), returning for her final Canadian gig at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on October 28. Nash will wrap the run on November 3 in San Francisco, CA.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17), following various presales that are on now. Check out the schedule in full below, where you'll also find latest album preview "My Bile."
Kate Nash 2024 Tour Dates:
10/10 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
10/11 Washington D.C. - Howard Theatre
10/12 New York, NY - Racket
10/15 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
10/17 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électriques
10/18 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
10/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
10/20 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
10/22 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown
10/24 Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
10/26 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
10/27 Seattle, WA - Crocodile
10/28 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
10/29 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/01 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
11/02 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
11/03 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel