Kate Nash released 9 Sad Symphonies, her first new album in five years, back in June, and is currently touring behind it in the UK following a stint on the North American road in recent weeks. Now, she's decided to expose the realities of being a musician in the post-2020 streaming era by launching an OnlyFans account to help cover touring costs.

"Whilst touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024," the singer-songwriter wrote in an Instagram post. "Please buy my merch or my arse on my new ONLYFANS account katenyash87 to support me paying great wages & putting on a high quality show as I will not sacrifice either of [those] things. (No need to stream my music, I'm good for the 0.003 of a penny per stream thanks)."

In the carousel post, Nash included a screenshot of a tweet calling for a Living Wage for Musicians Act in response to a Music Business Worldwide news story about Spotify founder Daniel Ek cashing out on his shares in the streaming platform last week at $35.8 million USD (and his co-founder, Martin Lorentzon, making a whopping $383.8 million).

Nash likewise included a screenshot of a survey by studio-booking platform Pirate.com, which interviewed 1,700 artists earlier this year to find that 54 percent had reported no change in touring profits — while 29 percent had found a decrease — despite ticket prices being at an all-time high.

Fellow British noughties star Lily Allen has also been finding that she turns way more profit from selling feet pics on OnlyFans than from people streaming her music on Spotify with its notoriously abysmal payout rates. "Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on [S]potify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," she wrote on the social media platform previously known as Twitter last month. "Don't hate the player, hate the game."