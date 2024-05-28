Justice Add Vancouver Date to 2024 World Tour

Justice have added a handful of dates to their ongoing world tour behind Hyperdrama, including a new Canadian performance in Vancouver.
A series of new stops for this fall will see the French duo bring their charged-up electronics to Vancouver's PNE Coliseum on October 8.
That performance follows a previously announced Canadian date in Montreal as part of Osheaga 2024.
You can find the group's complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. PT.
Read Exclaim!'s review of Hyperdrama. Featuring collaborations with Tame Impala, Thundercat and more, the album arrived eight years on from the duo's third studio LP, Woman.
Justice 2024 Tour Dates:
05/30 Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
06/01 Paris, FR - We Love Green
06/07 Porto, PT - Primavera Porto
06/07-09 Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret
06/14 Provincia Di Lecco, IT - Nameless Festival
07/04 Hérouville-saint-clair, FR - Beauregard Festival
07/06 Arras, FR - Main Square Festival
07/11 Le Barcarès, FR - Les Déferlantes
07/13 Aix-les-bains, FR - Musilac
07/14 Monts, FR - Terres du Son
07/19 Köniz, CH - Gurtenfestival
07/21 Dour, BE - Dour Festival
07/25 New York, NY - Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/26 New York, NY - Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/28 Washington, DC - The Anthem
07/31 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
08/02 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenways
08/04 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival
08/17 Charleville-mézières, FR - Cabaret Vert
08/24 London, UK - - Field Day Festival
09/04 Marseilles, FR - Delta Festival
09/29 San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival
10/02 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/04 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/06 Portland, OR - Edgefield on the Lawn
10/08 Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum
10/09 Seattle, WA - WAMU
10/21 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
10/23 Chicago, IL - Radius
12/17 Paris, FR - Accor Arena
12/18 Paris, FR - Accor Arena