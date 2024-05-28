Justice Add Vancouver Date to 2024 World Tour

Justice have added a handful of dates to their ongoing world tour behind Hyperdrama, including a new Canadian performance in Vancouver.

A series of new stops for this fall will see the French duo bring their charged-up electronics to Vancouver's PNE Coliseum on October 8.

That performance follows a previously announced Canadian date in Montreal as part of Osheaga 2024.

You can find the group's complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

Read Exclaim!'s review of Hyperdrama. Featuring collaborations with Tame Impala, Thundercat and more, the album arrived eight years on from the duo's third studio LP, Woman.

Justice 2024 Tour Dates:

05/30 Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

06/01 Paris, FR - We Love Green

06/07 Porto, PT - Primavera Porto

06/07-09 Hilvarenbeek, NL - Best Kept Secret

06/14 Provincia Di Lecco, IT - Nameless Festival

07/04 Hérouville-saint-clair, FR - Beauregard Festival

07/06 Arras, FR - Main Square Festival

07/11 Le Barcarès, FR - Les Déferlantes

07/13 Aix-les-bains, FR - Musilac

07/14 Monts, FR - Terres du Son

07/19 Köniz, CH - Gurtenfestival

07/21 Dour, BE - Dour Festival

07/25 New York, NY - Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard

07/26 New York, NY - Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard

07/28 Washington, DC - The Anthem

07/31 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

08/02 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenways

08/04 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

08/17 Charleville-mézières, FR - Cabaret Vert

08/24 London, UK - - Field Day Festival

09/04 Marseilles, FR - Delta Festival

09/29 San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

10/02 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/04 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/06 Portland, OR - Edgefield on the Lawn

10/08 Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum

10/09 Seattle, WA - WAMU

10/21 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/23 Chicago, IL - Radius

12/17 Paris, FR - Accor Arena

12/18 Paris, FR - Accor Arena