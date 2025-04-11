Julia Wolf is taking her show on the road with Hamilton's own Ellis and Worry Club come May, and now, she's announcing the brand-new album she plans to bring with her. Pressure is due May 23 through AWAL, and today, she's shared a new single from the effort.

Born out of the expectation to conform to industry standards, it's safe to say Wolf was feeling the pressure with her sophomore album: "I wasn't feeling seen or accepted," Wolf added. "So I wanted this album to really express the emotions that came with that: the soft doubt, the lack of confidence, the comparing myself to literally everyone that breathes. This was my chance to really lay it all out and be the most honest I've ever been."

After dropping the internet-breaking TikTok smash "In My Room" late last year, the musician is following up with new single "Jennifer's Body," which borrows its name from the Diablo Cody classic, and is said to be "relatable to anyone prone to self-comparison": "I have this issue where it doesn't matter how much love someone is giving me," Wolf shared in a release. "I will see someone beautiful and think, 'That's who they should be with.'"

Hear that below, and be sure to check out Wolf's tour schedule.