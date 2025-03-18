Originally released on December 28, 2004, John Legend's debut album Get Lifted celebrated its 20th anniversary late last year. The artist is carrying on the celebrations into 2025 with a world tour that will see him perform the album in full — as well as other hits and deep cuts — in Niagara Falls, Montreal and Vancouver later this year.
The run gets underway overseas in Glasgow on May 27. Legend will begin making the rounds in North America in late August with double-headers in Chicago, IL, and Vienna, VA (plus a one-off in Los Angeles, CA), before getting back on the road in late October.
The following month, he'll venture to Canada to perform at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls (November 13) and Montreal's Bell Place (November 14). Then, after serpentining back stateside, the singer-songwriter returns to Canadian soil to play Vancouver's Rogers Arena on December 3 ahead of wrapping the tour in Oakland, CA, on December 9.
Tickets go on general sale next Friday (March 28), following presales starting as soon as tomorrow (March 19) in some markets. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
John Legend 2025 Tour Dates:
05/27 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
05/29 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
05/30 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
06/01 London, UK - The O2
06/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
06/05 Paris, France - Accor Arena
06/07 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
06/12 Kvaerndrup, Denmark - Heartland Festival
06/14 Stavanger, Norway - Vaulen Open Air Festival
08/23 Chicago, IL - Ravinia
08/24 Chicago, IL - Ravinia
09/02 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09/03 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/18 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/19 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/21 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
10/23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
10/24 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/26 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/28 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/29 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/30 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
11/04 New York, NY - Barclays Center
11/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
11/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/08 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
11/11 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11/13 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
11/14 Laval, QC - Bell Place
11/16 Indianapolis, IN - Fishers Event Center
11/17 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11/19 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
11/22 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
11/23 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
12/05 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
12/07 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
12/09 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre