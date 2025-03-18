Originally released on December 28, 2004, John Legend's debut album Get Lifted celebrated its 20th anniversary late last year. The artist is carrying on the celebrations into 2025 with a world tour that will see him perform the album in full — as well as other hits and deep cuts — in Niagara Falls, Montreal and Vancouver later this year.

The run gets underway overseas in Glasgow on May 27. Legend will begin making the rounds in North America in late August with double-headers in Chicago, IL, and Vienna, VA (plus a one-off in Los Angeles, CA), before getting back on the road in late October.

The following month, he'll venture to Canada to perform at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls (November 13) and Montreal's Bell Place (November 14). Then, after serpentining back stateside, the singer-songwriter returns to Canadian soil to play Vancouver's Rogers Arena on December 3 ahead of wrapping the tour in Oakland, CA, on December 9.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (March 28), following presales starting as soon as tomorrow (March 19) in some markets. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

John Legend 2025 Tour Dates:

05/27 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

05/29 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

05/30 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

06/01 London, UK - The O2

06/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

06/05 Paris, France - Accor Arena

06/07 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

06/12 Kvaerndrup, Denmark - Heartland Festival

06/14 Stavanger, Norway - Vaulen Open Air Festival

08/23 Chicago, IL - Ravinia

08/24 Chicago, IL - Ravinia

09/02 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

09/03 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/18 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/19 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/21 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

10/23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

10/24 Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/26 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/28 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/29 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/30 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

11/04 New York, NY - Barclays Center

11/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

11/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/08 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

11/11 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

11/13 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

11/14 Laval, QC - Bell Place

11/16 Indianapolis, IN - Fishers Event Center

11/17 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11/19 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

11/22 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

11/23 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

12/05 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

12/07 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

12/09 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre