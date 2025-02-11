Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have been working together for 30 years and releasing records since 2018, and they're due to release another album in 2025 with guest features from Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, plus Scarlett Johannson and Maiya Sykes. Huge news for band/theatre geeks everywhere.

That's all well and good, but the actor is upping the ante and bringing the group's live show to Toronto. Goldblum and the jazz ensemble will perform at the historic Massey Hall on June 28. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on February 14 (what a nice Valentine's Day gift!).

Goldblum shared of his collaborators in a release, "The recording sessions with these wonderfully talented artists have been tremendously rewarding but I also have a special passion for the live shows that the MSO does and for that chance to connect with audiences."

Jeff Goldblum at Massey. Why not?