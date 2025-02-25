Canada's reggae roots run deep, and Jamaica-born/Halifax-based JUNO nominee Jah'Mila will be celebrating the genre alongside 40 students from Sistema Toronto for a performance at the York Woods Library Theatre on March 7.

A press release promises a "rich blend of musical styles, combining reggae beats with orchestral sounds to demonstrate the power of music to connect, inspire, and uplift communities."

Sistema Toronto is a nonprofit organization offering a free after-school music and social development program. Students have been learning Jah'Mila's songs (as well as learning about Black musical history) for the performance. Tickets are available for a pay-what-you-want donation to Sistema (with a suggested price of $20).

"Since we were all living on the motherland, music has been such an inseparable part of our lives as Black people and we still use it today as an instrument of change," said Jah'Mila in a statement. "There's no Black history without music, and there is no music without Black history."

She released her most recent album, Woman of the Sun, last summer.

Get tickets and more details here.