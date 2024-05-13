Big Sugar Map Out Ontario Tour

After touring Western Canada for the better part of 2024 behind the Third Man Records vinyl reissue of their 1993 album 500 Pounds, Toronto's Big Sugar have announced a trio of shows in their home province.

Having received the Jack White treatment earlier this year, the band are now due to return home in September, mapping out one show each at theatres in London, Kitchener and Toronto. Tickets for the mini-tour go on sale this Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Check out the schedule below.

Vocalist Gordie Johnson shared in a release, "The theatre setting gives us the opportunity to explore a much wider range of styles while still presenting a Big Sugar rock and roll show!"

Meanwhile, White finally met up with the band backstage at the Black Crowes in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House last month. He previously called 500 Pounds "the best blues-based record ever to come out of Canada."

Big Sugar 2024 Tour Dates:

09/19 London, ON - London Concert Theatre

09/20 Kitchener, ON - Elements

09/21 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall