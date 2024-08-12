We all know that a good TV show needs two things: heart and soul. It should be present in spades in the new Curb Your Enthusiasm-style Huey Lewis mockumentary series.

As Deadline reports, the show is called Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis and is currently in the works at Fox. Alongside Kirker Butler (Only Murders in the Building), Lewis is serving as executive producer on the series — co-produced by Jimmy Kimmel — which follows the singer as he navigates losing his hearing. The band revealed the frontman's real-life Meniere's disease diagnosis in 2018.

"With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul," a logline for the single-camera project reads.

Acting isn't a new drug for Lewis; he had a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland, as well as playing Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway in 2005 and 2006. The Heart of Rock and Roll, a jukebox musical based on Huey Lewis & the News' music, recently closed on Broadway after running for just two months.