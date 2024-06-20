Hole's Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur in the Studio Together for the First Time in 24 Years

After teasing a Hole reunion in 2019, Courtney Love shut down those rumours in 2021, saying that the band would "absolutely not" be reuniting. Now, however, she and Melissa Auf der Maur — the Canadian musician who joined Hole after bassist Kristen Pfaff died from a heroin overdose in 1994 and later left the band to tour with the Smashing Pumpkins in 1999 — have reunited, getting into the studio together for the first time in 24 years.

During her five-year tenure with Hole, Auf der Maur played and sang backup on the 1998 classic album Celebrity Skin. It's unclear what exactly the session from the photos of her and Love in the studio last week that have now been posted to Instagram was for, but it's cool to see.

The pair previously reunited in 2012, when a classic Hole lineup (with Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel) played a two-song set in Brooklyn, NY, and again in 2018 when Auf der Maur held a tribute event to Love at Basilica Hudson — the venue in upstate New York that she co-founded — and the two of them performed some Hole songs together.