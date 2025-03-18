A broken clock is right twice a day, even if it's about moving from one imperialist country to another. After six years of living in London, Courtney Love will apply for British citizenship.

As the Daily Mail reports, she revealed the news at an event for the London Geographical Society while talking to Todd Almond. "It's so great to live here," she said. "I'm finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen — I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!"

Though she didn't say so specifically, Love's desire to stay in the UK permanently may for political reasons. Later in the conversation, she criticized the Trump administration, saying, "In terms of Trump, and particularly this group... it's like emperor-core — like, [they're] wearing million-dollar watches."

She continued: "Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It's frightening now. It's like cyanide now."

Love knew that she wanted to live in London for some time, telling the Daily Mail in 2017, "I know I'm going to end up there. I know what neighborhood I'm going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames. I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life, which is just real-estate porn and fox hunting. It's amazing."