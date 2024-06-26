Ho99o9 and the Armed Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Detroit and L.A.'s coolest chaos curators, the Armed and Ho99o9, have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for September and October.

The No Escape '24 Tour begins with its only Canadian date: September 17 at Toronto's Axis Club. There, both names will be joined by Kumo 99 and DJ Haram, who will join for much of the remaining dates across the US. The run concludes in San Diego on October 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.

Ho99o9 and the Armed Co-Headlining 2024 Tour Dates:

09/17 Toronto, ON - Axis Club *^

09/19 Detroit, MI - El Club *^

09/20 Lakewood, OH - Roxy *^

09/20–22 Riot Fest (The Armed only)

09/22 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex *^

09/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl *^

09/25 Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works *^

09/26 Boston, MA - Brooklyn Bowl *^

09/27–28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/06 Seattle, WA - Substation ^

10/07 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ^

10/09 San Jose, CA - The Ritz ^

10/10 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

10/12 Las Vegas, NV - The Portal @ Area 15 ^

10/13 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater ^

10/14 San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

* with Kumo 99

^ with DJ Haram