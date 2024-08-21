Enigmatic hardcore collective the Armed have cancelled their North American tour with Ho99o9 for financial reasons. This includes their Toronto show on September 17.

The Armed explained in an emotional statement on Instagram, "This is incredibly painful to do. But the domino effect of some cancellations beyond our control (weather, health, etc) in combination with some personal emergencies had forced costly, drastic pivots over the summer. This led to a financial situation that we were hoping to quietly outmaneuver in the background over the last couple of months. However, as the tour moving into pre-production has called for resources we simply do not have, we've had to face facts that our current scenario is simply untenable. We cannot, at this moment, bring you the show."

They noted that they will still fulfill their festival obligations, where they promise to "perform at them with the fury of a hundred billion suns." They will also stage No Rest Fest in Detroit in December.

But as for their fall tour, ticketholders will be given refunds. They pointed out, "Please note that while this sucks shit, this is basic operating order and common behind-the-scenes stresses for bands like us. The finances of an indie band across the board are quite tenuous, and often dealt with in the aggregate. And one (or in this case, several) things going wrong often has consequences down the line."

See the full statement below. Ho99o9 haven't commented on the cancellation, but the dates have been taken down from their website.

The Armed and Ho99o9 Tour Dates:

09/17 Toronto, ON - Axis Club *^

09/19 Detroit, MI - El Club *^

09/20 Lakewood, OH - Roxy *^

09/20–22 Riot Fest (The Armed only)

09/22 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex *^

09/24 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl *^

09/25 Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works *^

09/26 Boston, MA - Brooklyn Bowl *^

09/27–28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/06 Seattle, WA - Substation ^

10/07 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ^

10/09 San Jose, CA - The Ritz ^

10/10 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

10/12 Las Vegas, NV - The Portal @ Area 15 ^

10/13 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater ^

10/14 San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

* with Kumo 99

^ with DJ Haram