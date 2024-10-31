Here's Chad Smith Watching a Busker Playing RHCP's "Otherside"

He seems to be enjoying it!

Photo: Matt Forsythe

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 31, 2024

Attention buskers: when you perform on the streets, be sure to give it your all, because you never know when a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer might be watching you perform their own song. That was certainly the case for a street drummer who found himself performing "Otherside" for Red Hot Chili Peppers timekeeper Chad Smith.

Earlier this week (October 28), L.A.-based music manager and label rep Joey McCarthy posted a video clip of a drummer playing along to "Otherwise" while people walk past down a street lined with shops. Only one person seems to be playing attention: Smith, who is sitting front and centre, bobbing his head along in his signature backwards ballcap.

No wonder he approves — the drummer is absolutely nailing the tom groove in the bridge of "Otherside" and even adding some nice fills of his own.

Watch the clip below.

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage