Attention buskers: when you perform on the streets, be sure to give it your all, because you never know when a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer might be watching you perform their own song. That was certainly the case for a street drummer who found himself performing "Otherside" for Red Hot Chili Peppers timekeeper Chad Smith.

Earlier this week (October 28), L.A.-based music manager and label rep Joey McCarthy posted a video clip of a drummer playing along to "Otherwise" while people walk past down a street lined with shops. Only one person seems to be playing attention: Smith, who is sitting front and centre, bobbing his head along in his signature backwards ballcap.

No wonder he approves — the drummer is absolutely nailing the tom groove in the bridge of "Otherside" and even adding some nice fills of his own.

Watch the clip below.