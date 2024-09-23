Earlier this year, Heart kicked off their first headlining North American tour in five years, but announced that they would have to postpone the second leg of the tour due to Ann Wilson's health concerns. Now, the band have announced the rescheduled dates, which are due to take place early next year.
The Royal Flush Tour resumes in Las Vegas on February 28, leading to a run that includes stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. See the full itinerary below.
UPDATE (September 23, 10:00 a.m. ET): Heart have expanded their Royal Flush Tour with five more shows, including a Toronto date on April 10. See the expanded tour schedule below.
"The best is yet to come!" Ann Wilson shared in a statement. Nancy Wilson added, "We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"
Heart 2025 Tour Dates:
02/28 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/03 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
03/04 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
03/06 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
03/08 West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
03/09 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
03/11 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
03/13 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
03/14 Portland, OR - Moda Center
03/20 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
03/21 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
03/24 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
03/26 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
03/28 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
03/29 Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
03/31 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
04/02 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
04/04 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
04/05 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
04/10 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
04/12 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
04/13 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
04/16 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall