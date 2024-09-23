Earlier this year, Heart kicked off their first headlining North American tour in five years, but announced that they would have to postpone the second leg of the tour due to Ann Wilson's health concerns. Now, the band have announced the rescheduled dates, which are due to take place early next year.

The Royal Flush Tour resumes in Las Vegas on February 28, leading to a run that includes stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. See the full itinerary below.

UPDATE (September 23, 10:00 a.m. ET): Heart have expanded their Royal Flush Tour with five more shows, including a Toronto date on April 10. See the expanded tour schedule below.

"The best is yet to come!" Ann Wilson shared in a statement. Nancy Wilson added, "We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

Heart 2025 Tour Dates:

02/28 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/01 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/03 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

03/04 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

03/06 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

03/08 West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

03/09 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

03/11 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

03/13 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

03/14 Portland, OR - Moda Center

03/20 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

03/21 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

03/24 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

03/26 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

03/28 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

03/29 Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

03/31 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

04/02 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

04/04 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

04/05 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

04/10 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

04/12 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

04/13 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

04/16 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall