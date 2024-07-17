Johnny Marr and the Healers' 2003 album is getting a reissue. The latest edition of Boomslang offers seven previously unheard songs, and is slated for release on September 20 via BMG.

The guitar legend formed the Healers by chance after meeting and working with different musicians after his time with the Smiths. "Twenty years on, I'm pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren't able to include the first time around," Marr said in a press release. "The Healers was something special that happened to me and I'm grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time."

Today, Marr has shared "All Out Attack" — one of the unreleased Boomslang tracks. Listen to it, and get the full tracklist below.

Marr is currently gearing up for a North American tour with James this fall.



Boomslang:

1. The Last Ride

2. Caught Up

3. Down on the Corner

4. Need It

5. You Are the Magic

6. InBetweens

7. Another Day

8. Headland

9. Long Gone

10. Something to Shout About

11. Bangin' On

Boomslang 2024 Previously Unreleased Songs:

1. The Way That It Was

2. All Out Attack

3. Get Me Wrong

4. Don't Think Twice It's All Right

5. A Woman Like You

6. You Are the Magic (Union Mix)

7. Get Me Wrong (Instrumental Version)