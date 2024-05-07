Johnny Marr and James Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

UK stalwarts Johnny Marr and James will be embarking on their first co-headlining North American tour together this fall, making a few Canadian pitstops along the way in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

"I remember the Smiths being on tour with James in 1985," Marr said in a press release. "We admired them and even did one of their songs in our set. I've been a fan of theirs ever since and being out on tour again after 40 years is a really great thing."

James's Tim Booth added, "Nearly 40 years ago James toured with the Smiths on the Meat Is Murder tour. We were met with such generosity and kindness that it changed our DNA. Co-headlining an American tour with the true gent and genius that is Johnny Marr, is an honour and pleasure. We look forward to making magic together."

The run kicks off on September 17 in Denver, CO, followed swiftly by the first Canadian gig at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on September 20. Marr and James will return the following month, performing at Montreal's MTELUS on October 13 and Toronto's History on October 14 ahead of completing the tour stateside on October 18 in Saint Paul, MN.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 10), with various presales starting tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.

Johnny Marr and James 2024 Tour Dates:

09/17 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/21 Seattle, WA - The Moore

09/22 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/23 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

09/25 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

09/29 Austin, TX - Stubbs

09/30 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/01 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/03 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/04 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

10/06 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

10/08 Brooklyn, NY - Paramount

10/10 Boston, MA - Orpheum

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/13 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/14 Toronto, ON - History

10/15 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

10/17 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/18 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre