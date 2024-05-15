The Beaches, Feist, Allison Russell Lead 2024 Prism Prize Nominees

Every year, the Prism Prize honours the best Canadian music video, awarding the artist and director a $20,000 cash prize — the largest award in the music video realm worldwide. The 10 finalists for the 2024 honour have now been announced.

This year's Top 10 includes music videos from the Beaches, Feist, Allison Russell, Nemahsis, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Mustafa, Apashe, Alaskan Tapes, young friend, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids, who won the award in 2023 for "DAMN RIGHT."

"As the Prism Prize continues to illuminate the dynamic landscape of Canadian music videos, it serves as a testament to the boundless creativity flourishing within our nation's music community," Vice President, Programming & Awards, at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and the Founder of Prism Prize, Louis Calabro, said in a press release. "As we unveil this year's Top 10 videos, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery, celebrating the diverse voices and groundbreaking visions that define the essence of Canadian musical artistry."

The winner of the Prism Prize is chosen by a distinguished jury of over 120 leading figures in Canadian music, film and media arts. Each Top 10 finalist is also eligible for the fan-voted Audience Award, which comes with a $2,500 cash prize. Voting is open here from now through June 6.

In addition to the grand prize and the Audience Award winners, recipients of the Special Awards will be announced on June 25, with a celebratory screening to follow in July. Those include the Hi-Fidelity Award, recognizing recording artists who utilize music videos in innovative ways; the Lipsett Award, celebrating a unique approach to music video art; the Special Achievement Award, recognizing an exceptional contribution to music video art on the world stage; and the Willie Dunn Award, presented to a Canadian trailblazer who has demonstrated excellence within the music, music video and/or film production communities.

Find the full list of nominees below.

The 2024 Prism Prize Top 10:

The Beaches - "Blame Brett" (Director: Ievy Stamatov)

Feist - "Borrow Trouble" (Directors: Mary Rozzi, Colby Richardson, Heather Goodchild & Leslie Feist)

Allison Russell - "Demons" (Director: Ethan Tobman)

young friend - "feral canadian scaredy cat" (Director: Sterling Larose & Zachary Vague)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - "I'm Good" (Director: Sterling Larose)

Nemahsis - "I Wanna Be Your Right Hand" (Directors: Norman Wong & Amy Gardner)

Dominique Fils-Aimé - "My Mind at Ease" (Director: Adrian Villagomez)

Mustafa - "Name of God" (Director: Mustafa)

Alaskan Tapes - "Of Woods and Seas" (Director" Andrew De Zen)

Apashe - "Revenge of the Orchestra (feat. Magugu)" (Director: Adrian Villagomez)